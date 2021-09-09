Marvel's Avengers gets an updated roadmap and a more concreate release date for Spider-Man

HQ

With Marvel's Avenger's War for Wakanda DLC releasing recently and concluding the game's roadmap, many fans were started to speculate just what might be to the game next. Those questions have now been answered as Square Enix has released a brand-new roadmap for the title that extends until the end of 2021.

Strangely, the first part of the roadmap includes content that has already been released for the game (the War for Wakanda DLC and the game's one-year anniversary). Within the Fall/Winter section though we can see that Spider-Man is planned to release as a new hero for PlayStation players and the game's first raid named "Discordant Sound" will also be arriving. Additionally, a power level cap increase is also on the way and so is a new enemy type known as Echoes.