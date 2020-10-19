Marvel's Avengers for PS5 and Xbox Series gets delayed

You're watching Advertisements

Marvel's Avengers didn't get the best reception when it released last month, and now it looks like Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics really want to polish its upcoming next-gen experience for what could be seen as an improved re-release. As just announced by the publisher, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions (or updates for existing users) of the game won't be ready until some time in 2021.

Speaking about fixes and updates planned for the current game, "we intend to have a fixed, predictable patching cycle to ensure all new content meets both our and your high standards and has time for extensive internal testing", today's State of the Game Update reads. "We know fans are hungry for new content, but delivering a fun experience is our priority".

Therefore, both Kate Bishop's Operation has been pushed back "out of October" (so it seems like it'll drop in November), whereas the PS5 and XSX games will get more work "to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be".

Were you looking forward to playing Marvel's Avengers on the new consoles at launch?