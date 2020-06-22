Marvel's Avengers confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has understandably boasted about its marvellous (sorry, had to do it) Smart Delivery system for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, while Sony has been less forthcoming about its plans in this area. We've got a few hints, however, and here's another example.

Square Enix has announced that everyone who buys a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of Marvel's Avengers this fall will get the now-confirmed PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X versions for free when they launch alongside the consoles this "holiday". That being the case, it's quite handy that the game supports cross-save as well, so you can take all of your progress over to the new console when the time comes and continue to play with your friends on the "old" hardware.

In terms of upgrades, Crystal Dynamics only wants to talk about the PlayStation 5 version for the time being. It'll let us choose between an Enhanced Graphics Mode and High Framerate Mode, where the latter offers dynamic 4K resolution while targeting 60 fps. Details about the other versions and modes will be unveiled at a later date, so stay tuned for that.