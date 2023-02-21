Marvel's Avengers co-creative director says it "was a challenging production"

HQ

Marvel's Avengers was one of the most conflicting games of the past few years, with the title launching and disappointing fans rather extensively with its design and overwhelming microtransactions. While Crystal Dynamics has worked to improve the game since then and has introduced an array of additional content, Marvel's Avengers will be shutting down in the near future.

But, while the game is still active, former co-creative director Cezar Virtosu has spoken with Edge Magazine (thanks, GamesRadar) and apologised for the state of Marvel's Avengers and even given a tiny insight into what it was like working on the game.

"It was a challenging production, let's say. I apologise for that."

Virtosu hasn't been part of the Marvel's Avengers development for some time, as the developer left the support studio of Virtuos in 2020 to join Hexworks as it continues to reboot The Lords of the Fallen, which will be coming to PC and current-gen consoles sometime in the future.