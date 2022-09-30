Marvel's Armor Wars will now be a movie

HQ

Disney has decided that the upcoming Armor Wars production will no longer be a Disney Plus original series, and will instead be debuting as a full feature length film that will arrive in cinemas.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, it has been said that it "was better suited" for a full theatrical release, even if the finer details relating to the movie are still very scarce at the time - even following D23, where the project was mentioned in passing.

What we do know is that Armor Wars will still be seeing Don Cheadle back as War Machine/Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes, a character he will next portray in the Secret Invasion series in early 2023.