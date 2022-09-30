Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Armor Wars will now be a movie

And no longer a Disney Plus original series.

HQ

Disney has decided that the upcoming Armor Wars production will no longer be a Disney Plus original series, and will instead be debuting as a full feature length film that will arrive in cinemas.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, it has been said that it "was better suited" for a full theatrical release, even if the finer details relating to the movie are still very scarce at the time - even following D23, where the project was mentioned in passing.

What we do know is that Armor Wars will still be seeing Don Cheadle back as War Machine/Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes, a character he will next portray in the Secret Invasion series in early 2023.

