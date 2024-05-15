Marvel's Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ in September

Marvel hasn't said much about WandaVision's Agatha Harkness spin-off for quite some time, but now we know that's because the company wanted to save some good news for Disney Upfront 2024.

One of the first things announced at the conference is that what's now called Agatha All Along will debut with two episodes on Disney+ the 18th of September. Those at the presentation were also treated to a trailer that will hopefully be shared publicly sooner rather than later.