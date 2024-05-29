Marvelous Game Showcase announces 2024 edition tomorrow

HQ

Marvelous Games returns to the summer event season to present the second edition of the Marvelous Game Showcase, which will take place tomorrow 30 May at 23:00 BST/0:00 CEST. From the Marvelous Inc. headquarters in Tokyo, president Suminobu Sato and key developers will provide updates on projects in active development (such as those in the Rune Factory franchise), including new development progress and new projects.

As I'm sure you've noticed, at the same time we also have a date with Sony for the May edition of State of Play, so you'll probably have to choose which event to watch live and which to save for later.

You'll be able to follow the stream on Marvelous' official Youtube channels and the official website, and the whole event will be fully subtitled in English, French, German and Spanish.