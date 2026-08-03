Marvelous ends partnership with Tencent, Story of Seasons mobile game cancelled as a result

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The Japanese Marvelous and the Chinese Tencent will no longer be working together. The latter has reviewed its capital allocation policy and determined further investment into the former is no longer worth doing so, with this ultimately seeing the partnership between the two companies coming to a close.

As reported on by GameBiz (thanks, Automaton), the six-year-long agreement has come to an end due to Tencent's revision of its investment portfolio, which means Image Frame Investment (a Tencent subsidiary) is looking to sell its shares in Marvelous as a result.

The other by-product of such a decision is a planned Story of Seasons mobile game is being cancelled, with this title being in the works to some degree since 2019, when the licence agreement was originally signed.

We have seen Tencent scaling back in its non-Chinese investment plans as of late, and seemingly this is the latest development on this front. While these changes were largely attributed to the west in the past, now Japan is feeling the impact too, suggesting Marvelous won't be the only Tencent-backed Japanese company to be affected.