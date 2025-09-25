Marvel Zombies: Season 1

HQ

Marvel Animation has been hit or miss in my books. It has delivered truly exceptional television at times, arguably the best Marvel Studios has offered since Avengers: Endgame in the form of X-Men '97, but then also served up a lot of very middling television, like What If...?, Eyes of Wakanda, and I Am Groot. So going into Marvel Zombies, I couldn't help but feel a bit cautious, optimistically cautious of course, but cautious all the same.

And it seems that was the correct way to approach this mini-series, as the four episodes of television are simply fine, consistently fine if anything. We get a story that focuses on characters that haven't received much love in a live-action manner, it's a more mature and violent tale that doesn't pull any punches and feels befitting of its nature, it mixes thrilling action with light humour, and it's loaded with fan-service to the point that it almost stays afloat thanks to these moments. You could argue that Marvel Zombies is the epitome of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, living and (un)dying on the pillars that this entertainment behemoth has been built upon.

The story revolves around Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, who has basically been tasked with stopping zombie Scarlet Witch from taking complete control over the universe. This journey sees Kamala Khan travelling all over the world, meeting heroes and seeing many of them gruesomely die, all ahead of finding herself in an Avengers-like final throwdown where the fate of everything is at stake. The plot works and the way it navigates the various characters also proves to be effective enough that you always just wish you saw a little more from each superhero/villain before they are slaughtered and accepted into Wanda's undead ranks.

However, at the same time it does feel as though Marvel Zombies is trying to tell too much of a story in too little time. It progresses narratively at breakneck speed, moving from place-to-place, focussing on unique heroes for a few moments, and then heading elsewhere. The first episode is just a taste of this imbalance in structure, as it starts in New York with Young Avengers like Kate Bishop and Riri Williams, before adding Zombie Hawkeye, FRIDAY operating Iron Man's suit, Zombie Captain Marvel, Ikaris, Blade (who is the vessel of Moon Knight too), Yelena Belova and the rest of the Widows plus Red Guardian, all while Zombie Okoye hunts the gang. It's a lot to take in and at times you can't help but feel as though Marvel Zombies should have been twice as long and given space for each of these unique moments and scenes to truly flourish before moving on, something you will absolutely begin to feel in the three following episodes.

But if you're okay with a show that never even taps the brake pedal and that doesn't really give you much time to breathe, you will also be treated to some epic Marvel moments that fans of the comics will appreciate. After seeing how much damage Infinity Thanos and Infinity Ultron caused for the Multiverse, you might be curious how Infinity Hulk would fare? This show provides a semblance of an answer all without betraying the fact that in the MCU at least, Scarlet Witch is the true big boss, a villain unlike any other. If these jaw-dropping fan-service moments don't get your blood pumping, I can't help but feel as though Marvel Zombies won't quite be your jam, especially since the humour continues to operate as in every other Marvel project, taking much of the sting and raw emotion out of the story when it should be allowed to simmer and resonate with the viewer...

And then there's the animation style. There are moments where it is very pretty and striking, but there's also something about it that just doesn't feel right in my perspective. It's not quite as fluid or smooth or easy on the eyes as a Sony/Spider-Verse or DreamWorks animation, and at the same time doesn't have the same immense attention to detail as Arcane, for example. It's somewhere in between, perhaps closer to Marvel Animation's child-friendly productions, and I can't help but feel as though the show would benefit from taking a page out of X-Men '97's books and reflecting a more comic-accurate style, and shifting away from the What If...? style.

So all in all, Marvel Zombies is a fine television series, and something I would implore Marvel fans to check out simply because it requires a couple of hours of your time and tells a unique story in the wider Marvel universe. It won't stand out and leave a significant impression on you in the same way that X-Men '97 did, but it's certainly better than Eyes of Wakanda and What If...?, if we were looking to pseudo rank these shows.