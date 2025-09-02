Marvel Zombies look bloody great in first trailer

HQ

Two weeks ago, Marvel Animation announced that Marvel Zombies, a four-episode spin-off of a cool What If...? episode, will come to Disney+ on the 24th of September instead of a spooky October. I'm definitely not complaining after tonight's treat.

We've finally received the first trailer for Marvel Zombies, and it looks like a lot more of what those of us who really enjoyed the What If...? version wanted. Avengers being cut in half, Spider-Man ripping the heads off a dozen undead, Blade Knight and so much blood that even Deadpool would start to blush. Marvel will definitely take advantage of the TV-MA rating when the miniseries debuts on Disney+ in three weeks.