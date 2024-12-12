Marvel Zombies has an official premiere date

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation, has confirmed the release date for the upcoming spin-off series Marvel Zombies. We knew that the series would arrive some time next year, but now it has been confirmed for the 3rd of October, 2025.

Brad Winderbaum was filmed revealing this date in a video posted on X/Twitter, by Phase Hero. It was also revealed that the show would be rated TV-MA, which means we can expect plenty of gore and guts, but there will only be four episodes in the first season.





This might disappoint some who wanted a fuller, fleshed-out season, but to others it may mean a tighter, more focused story. We'll have to wait and see, as we have a good amount of time left until Marvel Zombies hits our screens.