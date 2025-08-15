Marvel Zombies gets new premiere date, episode count, and more details

HQ

Marvel Zombies, the series that will further explore the events depicted in the What If...? Zombies episode of Marvel's animated spin-off show, now has a new release date as well as an episode count.

Marvel Zombies arrives on the 24th of September on Disney+. This is a bit earlier than the previous release of October 3rd release we had initially expected from the series, but Collider confirmed it with the show's director Bryan Andrews.

The mini-event will also run for four episodes, and Andrews describes it as originally being a movie first. "It's like, originally, we were thinking it'd be a movie, if like, 'Ooh, we should release it as a movie.' We should just do a movie. But there were some things that came up, certain issues that we just had to kind of, 'Oh let's break it. We'll have to break it up into four episodes.' So basically it's like a four-episode mini-event, like a film broke up into four parts, basically. So yeah, it's definitely... It's one story. It's one throughline. A lot of insanity happens," he said.

Marvel Zombies will feature plenty of blood, swearing, and brutal deaths, as well as plenty of zombified heroes and villains. A perfect watch to get you warmed up for Halloween season.