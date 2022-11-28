Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Marvel won't mix MCU with games, but DC wants to connect movies, shows and games

The two giants have different thoughts about one aspect of their universes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been a month since it became known that Guardians of the Galaxy/The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have become the leaders of DC Studios as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's hope of replicating Marvel's MCU success, but that doesn't mean Batman, Superman and crew will copy absolutely everything.

James Gunn has gone on Twitter to confirm that the DC universe will be connected in both movies, shows and games moving forward. This means DC won't follow in Marvel's footsteps, as the latter hasn't just let Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Midnight Suns and so forth exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but even create their own unique takes on these beloved characters and stories.

Which approach do you prefer?

Marvel won't mix MCU with games, but DC wants to connect movies, shows and games


Loading next content