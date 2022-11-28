Marvel won't mix MCU with games, but DC wants to connect movies, shows and games

HQ

It's been a month since it became known that Guardians of the Galaxy/The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have become the leaders of DC Studios as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's hope of replicating Marvel's MCU success, but that doesn't mean Batman, Superman and crew will copy absolutely everything.

James Gunn has gone on Twitter to confirm that the DC universe will be connected in both movies, shows and games moving forward. This means DC won't follow in Marvel's footsteps, as the latter hasn't just let Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Midnight Suns and so forth exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but even create their own unique takes on these beloved characters and stories.

Which approach do you prefer?