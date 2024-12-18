Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite & Beyond is a huge new mod arriving this week

HQ

Sometimes, when fans come together with enough passion and creativity, they can make a mod that truly overhauls a game or adds something entirely different to it. We saw that with Fallout London earlier this year and now Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite & Beyond seeks to do something similar.

In the launch trailer below, the mod shows off the massive changes it has made to the base game of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. There is a whole visual overhaul, giving characters more of a cel-shaded and comic book-like look, complete with adjustable colour palettes and new costumes.

Moreover, the audio has been improved to match the visuals, and there are gameplay changes too, including alterations to stages, and the addition of a four-player tag-team mode, which seemingly allows all four players to be active on the stage at the same time.

The mod is a free download for PC players of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and launches on the 20th of December.