Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection confirmed for Xbox

One week from today, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is set to premiere, a collection that includes several of the Japanese giant's very best and most classic fighting games. Here's what you get for your money:



X-Men: Children of the Atom



Marvel Super Heroes



X-men vs. Street Fighter



Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter



Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes



Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes



The Punisher



But... not everyone can join in on the fun on September 11. The collection is only coming to PC, PlayStation and Switch. We don't know why this is the case, but now Microsoft and Capcom have solved the problem (which seems to have been of a technical nature).

Thanks to this, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is set to be released for Xbox consoles next year, and so will Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which is also confirmed to be coming to Xbox. In a nutshell, more digital smackdowns for the people.