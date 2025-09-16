Marvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics surpasses one million copies sold

HQ

When two brands as recognisable as Marvel and Capcom come together for a few rounds of old-fashioned fisticuffs, the fighting game community is thrilled from the sidelines. Or so it seems from the good news Capcom shared with us today.

It turns out that Marvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, a compilation of seven arcade games (consisting of X-MEN Children of the Atom, MARVEL Super Heroes, X-MEN VS. Street Fighter, MARVEL Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Clash of Super Heroes, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes and The Punisher) ranging from classic fighting game to beat 'em up and "Me vs. the Hood", has already reached one million copies sold.

Just a few days ago, on 12 September, the game celebrated its first anniversary on sale. To celebrate this double milestone, the game is now 40% off on Steam, and the studio wanted to pay tribute to its characters with a new commemorative artwork, which you can find below.

Have you played MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics?