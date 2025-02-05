Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics released for Xbox

Dansk
Last fall, Capcom released its Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for PC, PlayStation, and Switch - but an Xbox version never arrived. This led to a lot of disappointment among fans and we're guessing Microsoft themselves reacted behind the scenes, and not too long after, Capcom kindly reconsidered.
Now Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has finally been released for Xbox and to make up for the wait, it's having a huge sale for two weeks with 60% off. Hence, right now you can grab it for £13.19 / €15.99 from the Xbox Store.