Marvel vs. Capcom 3 producer is leaving Capcom

Marvel vs. Capcom 3 producer Ryota Niitsuma recently announced his departure from Capcom.

The producer of Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Tatsunoko vs. Capcom, Ryota Niitsuma, just announced that he will be leaving Capcom.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he said:" I was able to accomplish many things thanks to your love and support. Words themselves don't seem to be enough for this situation, but allow me to say 'Thank you!' to all of you.

Fighting games will always be important to Capcom, and it's thanks to all of you that Capcom can make them. Your support is greatly appreciated!"

Despite not mentioning his reason for leaving, he did announce that he will continue to work in the game industry as a producer.

We wish him all the best.

