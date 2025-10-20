Marvel veteran Michael Waldron thinks Glen Powell would be "pretty good" as Nova

There have been various bits of information that each suggest that Nova will soon be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but the question about this introduction is who will be portraying the cosmic superhero.

After penning the scripts for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, helping bring to life The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thor: Love and Thunder, and being tasked with writing Avengers: Doomsday too, now Michael Waldron has revealed who he'd like to see be cast a Nova.

Speaking on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, Waldron was asked about who should play Nova to which he brought up the name of Chad Powers leading star, Glen Powell. After the pair worked together on the comedy series, Waldron hyped up the Top Gun: Maverick star by stating the following: "Glen Powell would] be a pretty good Nova."

What do you think, would Powell be the perfect fit to bring this cosmic hero to life in the MCU? If not, let us know your perfect casting below.