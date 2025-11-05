Marvel veteran Jonathan Hickman launches first episode of new graphic novel, it's free for all to read

HQ

If you're looking for something fresh to read and without having to pay anything for the privilege, we have some very exciting news to share. Marvel veterans Jonathan Hickman (known for writing countless Fantastic Four issues and more) and Mike del Mundo (with credits that include the Uncanny X-Men) have announced a collaborative team-up for a new graphic novel called Shift.

Described as the beginning of the "next great comics universe", Shift will be released proper on 3 Worlds / 3 Moons every Tuesday for a premium, but to kick things off, the pair have decided to make the first episode available to all, entirely free of charge.

This first episode is a 13-page story that sets the precedent for the wider 64-page graphic novel. Again, you can read this without requiring any financial input from yourself, but if you do want to keep reading further or want a physical copy of the story, you can subscribe to the pair's project at one of several tiers to snag a series of other collector's items too.

