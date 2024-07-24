Marvel used fake leaks to keep Deadpool & Wolverine cameos a secret

HQ

In the information age, when so many accounts rely on giving away movie details before they're out, it can feel like you're not really in for any surprises when you go to a cinema nowadays. However, Marvel has tried to prevent this in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Executive producer Wendy Jacobson told GamesRadar that several fake leaks were planted in the internet to keep the real cameos as much of a surprise as possible. "In short, and as ever, not everything you've read online is true," she said.

Jacobson also explained that cameos in the film are for story purposes, not just for the sake of them. "I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick. Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't."

Deadpool & Wolverine is out this Friday. If you want to read our thoughts on the film, check out our review here.