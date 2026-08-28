Marvel Tokon producer admits it will be "extremely challenging" to get the PC players back

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It's no secret that Sony's fighting game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls had a rocky start, especially on PC. Gamers complained about the game's optimization, the PSN requirement, Sony's development tools, the anti-cheat system, and much more - and negative user reviews on Steam poured in.

Since then, the game's popularity has plummeted, and according to SteamDB, only about one-tenth of the original player base remains today only two weeks later. However, the game's producer, Takeshi Yamanaka, doesn't blame anyone else for the problems; instead, he understands where the criticism is coming from. He told VGC:

"We realised that the issues on the PC version have created a lot of trouble for the players, and we truly apologise for that, but we can promise that we are continually working very hard on improvements for the future. And we hope that players will stick with us and keep creating more excitement from Marvel Tokon."

However, he is aware that it will be "extremely challenging" to win back the players and concludes by apologizing once again:

"I would like to just say that I truly appreciate every single player who purchased the game around the launch. And to some players on the PC who were kind enough to purchase the game, but then they experienced these issues and were unable to play the game in its best way, and maybe left the game for the moment or even refunded. I would just like to express my sincere apologies for all of those issues that they've experienced."

What do you think, is it all over for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, or will its popularity bounce back?