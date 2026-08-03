Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls to offer major PC performance fixes in day one patch

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Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls launches in just three days, bringing us a unique tag fighting experience with teams of four going up against each other, featuring some of Marvel's most well-known heroes and villains. The game launches on both PS5 and PC, but players on the latter platform had their hype stemmed recently, as during the Open Beta players on Steam found several performance issues with the game.

Frame rate drops, lag, you name it. As Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a competitive fighter, dropped frames can make the difference in winning and losing a bout, something that Arc System Works is all too aware of. In a new post, the developer outlined that a day one patch is looking to introduce the following fixes:



Reducing overall CPU usage to improve performance



Fixing frame rate drops and lag



Resolving an issue causing unnecessary shader compilation at startup



Improving compatibility when streaming with OBS and Discord



Addressing rollback netcode and cross-play issues



We are also working on fixes for a number of other reported issues.



Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls launches later this week, on the 6th of August, meaning there isn't a lot of time to sort out a massive patch. But, it's clear the developers at Arc System Works want the game's first impression to be as solid on PC as it is on PS5. "We're heads down making sure Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls delivers at launch and beyond," the developer said.