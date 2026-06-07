Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls to get dedicated comic book that expands the game's lore

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This summer, in early August, Arc System Works will officially launch Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, with this being a tag-fighting game that takes place in an all-new Marvel universe and brings together reimagined characters and stages, and sees your favourite heroes and villains throwing down in intense arcade fighting action.

With the game set to debut on PS5 and PC on August 6, Marvel has revealed that it will also be offering an accompanying comic book that aims to "expand the game's mythology and reveal the exciting backstories of its playable heroes as well as its antagonists, the Promoter and Champion!"

Penned by Steve Orlando, Tom Waltz, and Josh Trujillo, with art from Bruno Bull, Athila Fabbio, and Ryusei Yamada, and a cover from Juan Frigeri. The comic is known as Marvel Tokon: First Strike and the first issue will be debuting on August 5, the day before the game arrives.

You can see the cover art for the comic below, and keep an eye out in August and beyond, as Marvel promises to celebrate the debut of the game by offering variant covers across select other comics that pays homage to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls' artwork and character designs, including for Amazing Spider-Man #35, Doom Quest #4, X-Men #35 and #36, Wolverine #26, and more.

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