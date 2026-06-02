Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls shows off the villainous Knights of Doom in new trailer

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After seeing our favourite heroes and some antiheroes gather together, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has given us a fully villainous squad, making up some of our favourite villains from Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Spider-Man.

Doctor Doom heads up the Knights of Doom, as you might expect. Then, we see in the trailer he's joined by Magneto, who blasts his opponents with metal from all over the map. Green Goblin brings plenty of explosives, and Carnage will bring some much-needed melee power to this team, as it looks like at least three of its members will be at their strongest from a distance.

We've got one more team left to be revealed, which will feature Ghost Rider as its leader. We'll get that reveal some time between now and launch, on the 6th of August. Take a look at the Knights of Doom in action below: