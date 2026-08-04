Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls shows off new single-player and multiplayer modes in its launch trailer

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Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is just days away from launch, and ahead of its release Arc System Works has given us a look at all the explosive action we'll see in what it's calling the ultimate 4v4 tag fighter. Come to think of it, there aren't any other 4v4 tag fighters that immediately pop into my head, so they might have the title there by default.

With 20 playable characters split across 5 teams at launch, as well as 5 unique stories to complete as you take your team up against The Promoter and The Champion, there's already a good amount of content in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls by the looks of things. However, in the launch trailer we see additional modes like Battle Arcadia, Arcadia Rumble, All-Star Arena, and Training. Training is pretty self-explanatory, but the trailer doesn't go into too much detail on the other modes.

From the looks of things, anything Arcadia-related means you're going to be playing as cuter, smaller versions of your favourite characters, dashing around an open area. The All-Star Arena looks like it could be some sort of roguelike single-player addition, letting you select battles as different teams.

Check out the trailer for yourself below, and keep an eye out for more coverage of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls when the game launches on the 6th of August.