Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls showcases Episode Mode, penned by veteran comic writer Kieron Gillen

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Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a premium fighting game releasing this year, which means a lot of people would expect a story mode. Fortunately, Arc System Works is delivering one, and its story will be penned by legendary comic writer Kieron Gillen.

Considering most of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls' Episode Mode is told through comic strips, with the occasional fight in between, it's good someone of Gillen's calibre has been brought aboard. Having worked on the Young Avengers, Iron Man, Thor, the Eternals, Immortal X-Men, Star Wars, and more, Gillen is a Marvel veteran and someone who has plenty of experience with big franchises. He's developed a new story for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which will follow the game's characters as they fight against the new villains the Promoter and the Champion.

Each of the game's main teams will have their own unique story, drawn by different artists. They'll culminate in a battle with the Promoter and Champion, which we see teased towards the back end of the Episode Mode reveal.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls releases on the 6th of August for PC and PS5.