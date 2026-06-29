Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls reveals fifth and final team including Blade, Deadpool, and Loki

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We're around five weeks away from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls making its arrival on PC and PS5. With this being the case, and considering that Evo 2026 took place in Las Vegas over the weekend, developer Arc System Works had a bit of new information to share in regards to the final slate of characters being included at launch.

The fifth and final team has been announced as the Samurai Outriders, with this squad led by Ghostrider and featuring the talents of some of Marvel's most notorious swordmasters, namely Deadpool, Loki, and Blade.

You can see this curious crew in action in the latest trailer for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls below, where it's also confirmed that the game will be getting an Open Beta on PC and PS5 between July 24-26, with a PlayStation 5 Closed Beta sometime beforehand too.