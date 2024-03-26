Marvel to reveal new game tomorrow and it looks like Overwatch

HQ

Insomniac is working on a Venom game, Marvel's Wolverine and Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Skydance finally unveiled Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra earlier this month, and EA has kept its third game a secret after confirming Black Panther and Iron Man. These are just some examples of upcoming Marvel games we know are on the way, but there have also been rumours about others. It seems like we'll get the official unveiling of one of the latter tomorrow.

Disney reveals that a new Marvel game will be announced at 3 PM GMT/4 PM CET on the 27th of March. We're not told anything about what kind of game it is, but the image accompanying the message looks a lot like some Overwatch has used through the years. Top that with "An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?, and it's quite understandable that many think this is the long-rumoured 6 vs. 6 hero-shooter NetEase is working on, so it'll be interesting to learn more tomorrow.

How does a hero-shooter set in the Marvel universe sound to you?