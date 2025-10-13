Marvel to kickstart a new Iron Man comic book run in January 2026

HQ

At the start of 2026, Marvel Comics will be kickstarting the action by beginning a new comic book run based on Iron Man. It will commence in January and it will introduce a new version of Tony Stark and see how the billionaire inventor rises to become a major superhero, with all of the challenges and tribulations that entails.

The synopsis for the run expresses: "The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero - but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death's door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if...someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her...she's ready to create the next great weapon."

This comic series is written by Joshua Williamson with art by Carmen Carnero. Speaking about being giving the reins of Iron Man, Williamson explained:

"Part of our tagline for this book is that Tony Stark is the most dangerous weapon in the Marvel Universe. When he went into the cave, Tony built the armor... but after I thought about it more, the armor wasn't what he built in the cave. Tony built Tony."

The comic series will debut its first issue on January 28 and you can see a glimpse of the cover art below, which features a taste of the Mark 75 design of the iconic suit of armour.