Marvel Super War's fourth season is all about Black Widow

The fourth season of Marvel Super War is now online, and it's almost entirely dedicated to Black Widow. Several limited events will be held over the next six weeks, all inspired by the new Black Widow movie, which was recently postponed to 2021.

Among the new features is the addition of Taskmaster, the movie's villain, that has the ability to replicate other characters' move-sets. Movie-inspired skins for Black Widow and Taskmaster are also available.

Other highlights are the addition of new costumes for Goddess of Death (Goddess of Justice), and War Machine (Warbringer). Towards the end of the season, Magik will also be introduced to the character's roster, a new mutant capable of controlling "the demonic forces of limbo."

Check out the official website if you want to learn more about this free-to-play MOBA for mobile devices.