Marvel Studios will have a reduced presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year

In a rather significant change from tradition, Marvel Studios has decided not to attend San Diego Comic-Con in a major sense this year. Unlike usual, where we get to see the entertainment division taking an entire hall at the convention centre so that it can show first-looks and previews of its upcoming works, all while bringing on stars and involved A-listers, this year it will simply look to have a convention floor presence alone.

As reported on by The Wrap, the reason for the reduced presence is down to the fact that a large proportion of Marvel Studios' projects have been hit by delays amid the ongoing writers strike (and because of an array of reasons in Blade's case), meaning it simply does not have the content to warrant a blowout event at the show.

Essentially, if you were eyeing San Diego Comic-Con as the place to get glimpses of Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, Wonder Man, Deadpool 4, The Marvels, Echo, and all the many other projects it has in the works, you'll likely be a little disappointed.

Granted, it seems like Marvel Studios won't be the only production company to skip the event this year, as there is also mention that Universal and HBO will also sit it out.