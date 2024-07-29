Marvel Studios reveals official title of upcoming The Fantastic Four movie

HQ

The journey has been long and arduous one, but The Fantastic Four has finally landed at Marvel and has been given its official name, which will be The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This was revealed at Comic-Con where the film's director Matt Shakman also confirmed that the four superheroes will also appear in the next two Avengers films, and that the film will be entering production as soon as this week.

As previously revealed, the four iconic heroes will be played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kriby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, all of whom also made a surprise appearance on stage during Comic-Con.

Are you excited about the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers movies?