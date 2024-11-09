Marvel Studios releases new extended Thunderbolts* trailer

HQ

During Brazilian's D23, Marvel Studios released new trailers for both Captain America and Thunderbolts*, the next movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thunderbolts* releases May 2, 2025, and has received an extended look, nearly four minutes of action, explosions and comedy.

This new line-up of "supeheroes" (mostly former villains from other Marvel movies) include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

This B-Team is assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The trailer focuses on the more grounded action scenes as well as the comedic elements of the film, which so far are receiving a mixed reception from fans.

Directed by Jake Schreier (Beef), it will be the final film from Phase Five of the MCU, before welcoming the Fantastic Four in July 2025 for Phase Six.Are you excited for Thunderbolts*?

