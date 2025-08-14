Marvel Studios finally reveals when Thunderbolts* is landing on Disney+

HQ

Disney surprised many when it announced the Disney+ premiere date for Lilo & Stitch last week, not because it was due, but because the live-action remake actually premiered several weeks after the Marvel Studios flick Thunderbolts*, had a much bigger theatrical presence, and then got its Disney+ date first... Many wondered what the deal was with Thunderbolts* being pushed aside.

Thankfully, we now have an update on this front, as Thunderbolts* has been confirmed to debut on Disney+ as soon as August 27. Yep, in less than two weeks, subscribers can flock to the service to watch "The New Avengers" and see what happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that preceded The Fantastic Four: First Steps and seemingly ties Marvel's First Family to the main universe of the theatrical universe...

If you didn't see Thunderbolts* in cinemas, check out our review of the film to see if you should be checking it out on Disney+ later this month.