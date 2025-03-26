English
Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios confirms the cast of Avengers: Doomsday

One of the most ridiculous announcement broadcasts of all-time is finally over and now we have a mega 27-person cast to gawk at.

To say that Marvel Studios' big Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement broadcast was a bit ridiculous is perhaps a bit of an understatement. It has taken over five hours, but the production company has finally confirmed the main, big players that will be a part of their next ensemble effort. There are a few surprises, a few missing disappointments, and likewise several that seem to make the upcoming Thunderbolts* a little less exciting, but with 27 individual heroes and villains to check out, to say the cast is anything less than star-studded would be a lie.

So, with Avengers: Doomsday now in production, who for an absolute fact will be starring in the film? The folk below:


  • Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

  • Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

  • Anthony Mackie as Captain America/Sam Wilson

  • Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes

  • Letitia Wright as Black Panther

  • Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

  • Wyatt Russell as US Agent

  • Tenoch Huerta Meija as Namor

  • Ebon-Moss Bachrach as The Thing

  • Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

  • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

  • Kelsey Grammer as Beast

  • Lewis Pullman as Sentry

  • Danny Ramirez as Falcon

  • Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

  • David Harbour as Red Guardian

  • Winston Duke as M'Baku

  • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

  • Tom Hiddleston as Ghost

  • Patrick Stewart as Professor X

  • Ian McKellen as Magneto

  • Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

  • Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

  • James Marsden as Cyclops

  • Channing Tatum as Gambit

  • Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards

  • Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

As this is Marvel we are talking about, a few additional surprises wouldn't be a shock. But even though we do expect something on this front, does it surprise you already that Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and other current and recent characters and stars aren't being included?

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

