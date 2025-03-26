Marvel Studios confirms the cast of Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

To say that Marvel Studios' big Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement broadcast was a bit ridiculous is perhaps a bit of an understatement. It has taken over five hours, but the production company has finally confirmed the main, big players that will be a part of their next ensemble effort. There are a few surprises, a few missing disappointments, and likewise several that seem to make the upcoming Thunderbolts* a little less exciting, but with 27 individual heroes and villains to check out, to say the cast is anything less than star-studded would be a lie.

So, with Avengers: Doomsday now in production, who for an absolute fact will be starring in the film? The folk below:



Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson



Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm



Anthony Mackie as Captain America/Sam Wilson



Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes



Letitia Wright as Black Panther



Paul Rudd as Ant-Man



Wyatt Russell as US Agent



Tenoch Huerta Meija as Namor



Ebon-Moss Bachrach as The Thing



Simu Liu as Shang-Chi



Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova



Kelsey Grammer as Beast



Lewis Pullman as Sentry



Danny Ramirez as Falcon



Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm



David Harbour as Red Guardian



Winston Duke as M'Baku



Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost



Tom Hiddleston as Ghost



Patrick Stewart as Professor X



Ian McKellen as Magneto



Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler



Rebecca Romijn as Mystique



James Marsden as Cyclops



Channing Tatum as Gambit



Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards



Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom



As this is Marvel we are talking about, a few additional surprises wouldn't be a shock. But even though we do expect something on this front, does it surprise you already that Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and other current and recent characters and stars aren't being included?

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on May 1, 2026.