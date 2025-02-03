Marvel Studios announces "launch coverage" for The Fantastic Four: First Steps tomorrow... February 4

HQ

Marvel Studios has released a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps, their long-awaited iteration of the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby characters, one of the most popular Marvel comics, which hasn't had much luck in the movie department. After failed attempts in 1994 and 2015, and the so-so films in 2005 and 2007, Kevin Feige's crew will give the Marvel family a different angle: taking the action to the 1960s.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a period film, and much of the promotional material launched so far leaned to a nostalgic look. We won't have to wait much longer to see it in action, as the first trailer will be released tomorrow.

However, Marvel Studios has opted with something slightly different: instead of just confirming the trailer, they will have a "launch coverage". Maybe some interviews with the cast, some behind the scenes before the trailer?

It was reported that the trailer would debut in the Good Morning America show, that broadcasts from 13:00 to 15:00 CET (7-9 AM in local time). However, according to Discussing Film, they removed it from the schedule...

Instead, everybody will be able to follow on YouTube the "launch coverage", whatever that means, at 7AM ET, 13:00 CET (European time, one hour earlier in the UK), tomorrow, Fantastic Four... I mean, February Four.