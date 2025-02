HQ

It's been three weeks since Donnie Yen confirmed that the Sleeping Dogs movie he'd been working on since 2017 was cancelled, but those of you who think an adaptation of the cool game sounds fun shouldn't give up yet.

Simu Liu, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, says that he's working with the right holders to make a Sleeping Dogs movie, so let's hope this one actually makes it.