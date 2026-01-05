Marvel star confirms brain damage diagnosis following recent accident

HQ

In an update video on Instagram, actress Evangeline Lilly, known for playing the Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, updated her fans about her current health, all following the star recently having an accident that left her worse for wear.

Lilly previously made it clear that since she was young she has suffered from spells of fainting, and to this end, in 2025 the actress had a particularly bad fall where she bashed her head against a boulder and caused her to become unconscious. This incident had much deeper consequences however, as Lilly also experienced a rather serious brain injury due to the concussion, something she now has some answers about.

In the update video, Lilly revealed that she has been diagnosed with brain damage in almost every single part of her brain, which is causing her brain to function at a decreased capacity. She explains the following.

"I'm entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you asked how I'm doing. The results came back from the scans, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on.

"But now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I'm not looking forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that's OK. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025."

Before her accident, Lilly had already made the decision to step back from acting, and with this now in mind, it's unclear when or if we'll see her return to her role as the Wasp any time soon.