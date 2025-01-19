English
Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap banned in the US after TikTok shutdown

Marvel Snap joins the list of apps banned due to its ties to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

HQ

Just hours before the January 19 deadline for the US's divest-or-ban law, Marvel Snap went offline for American users. The popular mobile card game, developed by Second Dinner, had been published by Nuverse, a company owned by ByteDance—the same parent company behind TikTok. As TikTok was banned in the US on January 18 (you can learn more here), Marvel Snap followed suit, leaving users unable to access the game.

A message now greets players with a simple apology, informing them of the ban and assuring that efforts are underway to restore the service. Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner, expressed his surprise on BlueSky, mentioning that the ban caught both them and Nuverse off guard. As a temporary fix, he humorously suggested that VPN software might be the secret to keeping the Marvel card game alive for US fans who need their Marvel fix. This move follows in the footsteps of other apps, like Mobile Legends, facing similar fates for their ByteDance connections. Will Marvel Snap return soon, or is this the end of the line for US players?

Are you a Marvel Snap user?

Marvel Snap

