Marvel shows off new realistic Wolverine mask to let you channel your inner Hugh Jackman

Weird to say that it took us 20 years to see it, but last year we finally witnessed Hugh Jackman's Wolverine with a mask on, and now you can take home the iconic look yourself as Marvel has teamed up with Hasbro once more as part of the Marvel Legends merch range.

The Wolverine premium roleplay mask is a 1:1 scale replica of the mask seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, complete with battle damage, white eyes, and the distinctive black and yellow design. It has a one-size fits most design, but there's a removable pad that you can use to squeeze a bit more space into the mask if you've got an overly large noggin.

The mask is currently available for pre-order, with shipping beginning from around the 1st of November this year. It's not the most-expensive piece of merch around, but it does cost $99.99, which is a pretty penny for a mask. The fact it ships a day after Halloween might not help convince anyone hoping to have it as a final piece of their costume.

