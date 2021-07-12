Marvel seems to be shifting away from signing massive multi-movie deals with stars

Last week, Marvel welcomed the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when it launched Black Widow in cinemas and shortly after on Disney Plus as part of the Premier Access programme. The movie that saw Scarlett Johansson return as the iconic Avenger has been geared up as a sort of farewell note for the character, following her untimely demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Before the movie was released, Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios boss, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the big movie deals that it previously signed with a few key members of the MCU, and whether we'll be seeing a return to that at all.

"That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson. It varies now," Feige told THR.

"It varies, project to project, cast to cast," Feige continued. "Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations."

This doesn't inherently rule out big multi-movie deals in the future, but it does also seem to suggest that we won't be seeing any more nine-movie deals, as was the case with Samuel L. Jackson.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.