Marvel Rivals' Season 4 trailer shows off Daredevil and Angela

Marvel Rivals has revealed two new heroes in the new trailer for its upcoming fourth season, and let me say that we've gone a long way from drinking champagne with Emma Frost in a short period of time.

This season sees the forces of heaven and hell clash as Angela and Daredevil take centre stage. As per the description of the trailer on YouTube, following Knull's defeat in the last season, Hela remains imprisoned. Daredevil - who has been possessed by Dizang, the Devil of the Eighth City - wants her to atone, while Angela wants justice to be served.

If you're not aware of who Angela is (don't worry, I wasn't either), she was originally Aldrif Odinsdottir, daughter of Odin and Freya who was kidnapped and seemingly killed by the Queen of Angels. After being found alive, the queen's handmaiden raised her as an angel, giving her the name Angela.

She was initially created by Neil Gaiman and Todd McFarlane in 1993 for Image Comics, appearing in the Spawn series before joining the Marvel roster in 2013. Daredevil, on the other hand, is not the one you'll know from much of the comics, movies, and shows he's been in before, as his demonic possession seems to give him a few extra powers, as you can see in the trailer below. Marvel Rivals' fourth season, the Heart of the Dragon, arrives on the 12th of September.