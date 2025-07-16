Marvel Rivals puts The Thing in a thong for Summer Special Event

HQ

As well as unveiling a new battle pass recently, Marvel Rivals has also decided now is time to hit the waves (just as a heatwave comes to an end with thunderous downpours here in the UK) with a new Summer Special Event.

Somewhat surprisingly considering Marvel Rivals' quite consistent catering to the gooners out there, two out of the three skins in this seasonal event are for the male heroes. The Thing strips down to a black thong and flower necklace, and Thor wears a nice pair of black trunks, complete with a tan, shades, and a cute hammer in the shape of a frog, a lovely reference to Throg.

Luna Snow also has a summer skin as part of this event, and limited in-store bundles give Psylocke and Loki some summery looks. The Summer Special Event kicks off tomorrow, the 17th of July, and is introduced alongside a new patch for Marvel Rivals. If you can't get to battling right away, the summer event lasts until the 15th of August.