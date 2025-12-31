Marvel Rivals' new Lady Loki skin has everyone talking, and not just for the reason you'd expect

HQ

After some teasing earlier in the week, NetEase has revealed the latest premium skin coming to Marvel Rivals, and it's Lady Loki. The gender-bent version of the Thor villain arrives in the New Year, complete with new voice lines and a new voice actor as well as an obvious visual overhaul.

Of course, a lot of fans are happy to see Lady Loki's arrival, and not just because she adds another reason for gooners to play the game. It seems that this skin opens the door for variants of other Marvel heroes and villains to be added into the game at one point or another. In the replies to Marvel Rivals' Lady Loki teaser, we see fans asking for fat Thor, Sam Wilson as a Captain America alternate, and more.

There is some pushback against the Lady Loki skin, as it'll only be available for a limited time on the Marvel Rivals store. This creates a push for fans to buy it instantly or miss out on the look forever. This is something Marvel Rivals has done before, and something that a lot of other live-service games do regularly, but it never proves too popular with fans.