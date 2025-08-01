Marvel Rivals is set to get its very own tabletop RPG

HQ

Marvel Rivals is jumping from our screens to our tabletops with a new TTRPG adventure starring some of the game's biggest characters. Marvel Rivals: Timestream Adventure is a new adventure set in the pre-existing Marvel Multiverse RPG.

The one-shot adventure sees Jeff the Land Shark, Emma Frost, Luna Snow, Cloak & Dagger, Psylocke, and Venom as well as other characters trapped in the Collector's Museum. You'll have to join up with them to escape, and carve your own path through the story.

The adventure is also joined by a 10-page comic from writer Paul Allor and artist Ig Guara. "Written by Paul Allor and Marty Forbeck, Marvel Rivals: Timestream Adventure will give players the chance to dive into their very own Marvel Rivals journey as they join Psylocke, Emma Frost, Jeff the Land Shark, and more of their favorite characters to escape from the Collector's Museum," reads the official synopsis (thanks, GamesRadar).

Timestream Adventure goes on sale on the 26th of March.