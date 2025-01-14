Marvel Rivals does have bot lobbies, but only for losers

HQ

It sucks to lose in any game, but in a fast-paced shooter like Marvel Rivals, you can slowly feel your sanity wane as Galactica once more tells you "you can't win em all." To combat players just giving up after losing again and again, Netease has introduced bot lobbies.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Redditor ciaranxy made a long list about how these lobbies come about, and what they mean for you as a player. You can find bots if you lose two Quickplay matches in a row. They won't appear in Competitive games.

If you are put into a bot lobby, you'll have three other humans with you, alongside two bots in your team, and six bots on the other side. All bot accounts are level 1, and will have restricted access, which is different from limited access on human profiles.

You can get penalised for leaving a bot lobby, so even if you don't fancy the easy win, just take it as otherwise you could be sat not playing for a short while. So far, I can't say I have encountered a bot lobby for sure, but I can't say I have been actively looking until now.