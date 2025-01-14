English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals does have bot lobbies, but only for losers

If you were on a losing streak and found a very, very easy game afterwards, Netease perhaps just threw you a bone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It sucks to lose in any game, but in a fast-paced shooter like Marvel Rivals, you can slowly feel your sanity wane as Galactica once more tells you "you can't win em all." To combat players just giving up after losing again and again, Netease has introduced bot lobbies.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Redditor ciaranxy made a long list about how these lobbies come about, and what they mean for you as a player. You can find bots if you lose two Quickplay matches in a row. They won't appear in Competitive games.

If you are put into a bot lobby, you'll have three other humans with you, alongside two bots in your team, and six bots on the other side. All bot accounts are level 1, and will have restricted access, which is different from limited access on human profiles.

You can get penalised for leaving a bot lobby, so even if you don't fancy the easy win, just take it as otherwise you could be sat not playing for a short while. So far, I can't say I have encountered a bot lobby for sure, but I can't say I have been actively looking until now.

Marvel Rivals

Related texts

0
Marvel RivalsScore

Marvel Rivals
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Netease Games shows where to stand and crushes the competition with Marvel Rivals.



Loading next content