Marvel Rivals director on Concord's failure: "Lacked unique value for players"

Thaddeus Sasser, director of the blockbuster Marvel Rivals, has reflected on why Concord flopped, arguing that the game offered no unique value to players. He also pointed out that players are often deeply invested in established titles such as Overwatch, making it difficult for new players to win them over without offering something distinctive.

Marvel Rivals, he said, differentiates itself by allowing you to take on the roles of different iconic superheroes - Storm or Doctor Strange, for example, providing a unique experience. In a conversation with VideoGamer he said:

"There's a switching cost. I've already invested in Overwatch, I've got 15 skins for Pharah, I'm not going anywhere."

What do you think, is this the primary reason behind Concord's colossal failure?