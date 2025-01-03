Marvel Rivals confirms Fantastic Four inclusion, trailer to drop next week

HQ

With Marvel Rivals being so connected to the Marvel IP, a lot of people can guess which characters will be added to the game next through simply opening a comic book and seeing which iconic heroes and villains aren't yet a part of the roster.

It had been believed that the Fantastic Four would join Marvel Rivals for some time, and yesterday a screenshot leaked online of all four members of the team in the game's art style. This was then posted to Marvel Rivals' social accounts, alongside the reveal we'd be getting a trailer for the Fantastic Four on the 6th of January, at 16:00 UTC.

We're not sure whether all of the Fantastic Four will arrive at once, but the trailer is likely to showcase each character and what they can do in a match. In the meantime, new skins have been revealed as Marvel Rivals looks to move towards a Lunar New Year celebration.