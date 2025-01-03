English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals confirms Fantastic Four inclusion, trailer to drop next week

Marvel's first family is set to join its latest video game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Marvel Rivals being so connected to the Marvel IP, a lot of people can guess which characters will be added to the game next through simply opening a comic book and seeing which iconic heroes and villains aren't yet a part of the roster.

It had been believed that the Fantastic Four would join Marvel Rivals for some time, and yesterday a screenshot leaked online of all four members of the team in the game's art style. This was then posted to Marvel Rivals' social accounts, alongside the reveal we'd be getting a trailer for the Fantastic Four on the 6th of January, at 16:00 UTC.

We're not sure whether all of the Fantastic Four will arrive at once, but the trailer is likely to showcase each character and what they can do in a match. In the meantime, new skins have been revealed as Marvel Rivals looks to move towards a Lunar New Year celebration.

Marvel Rivals

Related texts

0
Marvel RivalsScore

Marvel Rivals
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Netease Games shows where to stand and crushes the competition with Marvel Rivals.



Loading next content