Marvel Rivals breaks revenue records with over $135 million in first-month earnings

HQ

Marvel Rivals has taken the gaming world by storm, raking in $136.3 million in its first month after launching on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, according to GameLook. The majority of revenue comes from PC platforms, with Steam alone contributing $54.5 million, and PS5 adding $27.2 million. In China, the game generated $36 million, further solidifying its global dominance. This financial triumph places Marvel Rivals among the most profitable games of recent years, with estimates suggesting it could reach $1.3 billion in annual revenue.

Can Marvel Rivals maintain its momentum and continue to dominate the gaming landscape in the long term?

You might be interested:

